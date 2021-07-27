Live stream: Michigan announces July 7-17 winners of daily COVID vaccine sweepstakes drawings

Michigan is announcing another round of winners from the $50,000 daily COVID vaccine sweepstakes drawings.

Click here to view the first four winners (July 1-4) of the daily drawings. Click here to view the next two daily drawing winners (July 5-6) and the winner of the $1 million prize.

As part of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes, the state is rewarding one person who received a COVID vaccine with $50,000 for every day in July. On Tuesday, the winners from July 7-17 will be announced, according to the state.

To make the announcement, Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh will be joined by MTV “Real World: New York” cast member Norman Korpi and Miss Michigan 2021 Vivian Zhong.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday (July 27). You can watch live in the stream posted above.

Michigan officials said the winners announced Tuesday represent many regions of the state, including Detroit, Southeast Michigan and other regions.

Michiganders who get a dose of the COVID vaccine by July 30 are eligible for the $50,000 giveaway on the day they received their shot, as well as the top prize of $2 million.

As of Monday, more than 2.2 million Michiganders had applied for the grand prizes since July 1, according to the state. Nearly 98,000 children ages 12-17 have signed up for the college scholarship drawing, officials said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer set a goal of getting 70% of eligible residents vaccinated. As of Thursday, 62.9% of Michiganders 16 and older -- 5,091,577 people -- had received at least one dose.