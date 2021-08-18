Live stream: Michigan health officials provide COVID data update

Michigan health officials will provide an update Wednesday morning on the status of COVID-19 in the state as the delta virus variant fuels increased infection and hospitalization rates.

Michigan’s top epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is hosting a news conference to discuss COVID testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations and the trajectory of virus in the state, officials said.

The update comes as Michigan, like many other states, experiences a rise in coronavirus spread that is largely driven by the delta virus variant, which is more easily transmissible. Over the last several weeks, daily new COVID-19 cases have steadily risen throughout Michigan, the numbers increasing by more than 10 times what they were at the beginning of July.

Health officials say that most COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. are occurring among unvaccinated individuals. Research shows that the COVID vaccines do offer significant immunity from the virus, and help prevent serious disease if the virus is contracted.

Still, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a third COVID vaccine dose, or a “booster” shot, for individuals with weakened immune systems to help provide them with increased immunity as the virus continues to evolve and infect.

The city of Detroit has already started offering the third vaccine dose to those who want or need it. The third doses only apply to mRNA vaccines, such as those created by Pfizer and Moderna.

