Michigan health chief: School mask mandate could help stop spread of COVID-19 this fall

Michigan’s health chief said if the state did issue a school masks mandate, and it was followed, then the spread of COVID-19 could be mitigated this fall as students and teachers return to in-person classrooms.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, spoke during a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) COVID data news conference on Wednesday. She said MDHHS is aware it is legally allowed to implement a school mask mandate, “but the governor and the director have not made that determination.” Khaldun was asked whether she has specifically recommended a statewide school mask mandate to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state health Director Elizabeth Hertel.

“I have recommended (to them) that if a mask mandate were in place and it were followed it would likely decrease the spread of COVID-19 in schools,” said Khaldun.

As of Wednesday, Michigan health officials have not implemented any such mask mandate. Instead, they are “strongly recommending” schools require universal masking when students return for in-person learning. MDHHS updated its guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19 within school buildings last week, stating “because many students have yet to be vaccinated and students under age 12 are not yet eligible, layered prevention measures, including universal masking, must be put in place for consistent in-person learning to keep kids, staff and families safe.” This is in line with the CDC’s recommendation that all students and school staff wear face masks.

Districts across the state have announced mask mandates for inside school buildings. The Genesee County Health Department has issued a public health order requiring masks be worn by students from kindergarten through 6th grade. Health officials in Wayne County issued an advisory to do the same, but not a mandate.

