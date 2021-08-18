Michigan man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot, identified by photos on Instagram

HASLETT, Mich. – When the FBI put pictures of who they only identified as AFO-128 up on its website, it asked for any information to put a name with a face.

The internet group, which calls itself “Sedition Hunters,” plastered his face far and wide and helped the feds identify him as Logan Barnhart from Haslett.

The 40-year-old calls himself a physique competitor and his Instagram was filled with shirtless photos as well as romance novel covers he’s modeled for. He also listed himself as a carnivore, patriot and fitness enthusiast. That account is now private after Barnhart was arrested by the feds Tuesday on a six-count indictment.

The FBI believes Barnhart dragged a Washington D.C. Metropolitan police officer down the Capitol steps during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

He’s also accused of engaging in physical violence in a restricted area as well as disorderly and disruptive conduct.

Jan. 6 panel hires former House Republican to senior staff

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has hired former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman as a senior staff member, bringing on the one-term Virginia lawmaker as GOP leaders have criticized the panel as too partisan.

The committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, announced Riggleman’s hiring Friday evening, saying Riggleman has a “deep background in national security and intelligence matters.” Riggleman served in military intelligence and worked at the National Security Agency before he was elected to the House in 2018. He was defeated by Republican Rep. Bob Good in 2020.

