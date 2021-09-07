Clear icon
Visitor at UP park falls from cliff, dies on holiday

Associated Press

Presque Isle Park, Marquette
Presque Isle Park, Marquette (Michelle Ganley/Graham Media Group photo)

MARQUETTE, Mich. – A visitor fell from a cliff and died at a park in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, police said.

The death occurred Monday at Presque Isle Park in Marquette.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time, but preliminary information suggests that the victim fell while descending the cliff to take photographs,” Marquette police said.

The victim was found in Lake Superior near shore. Efforts to save the man were unsuccessful.

At least two other people have died this summer from accidental falls at parks in the Upper Peninsula.

