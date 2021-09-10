Michigan Lottery: Oakland County woman wins $1.2M Lotto 47 jackpot

It took a year, but playing the Lotto 47 game online paid off for an Oakland County woman who won the game’s $1.2 million jackpot.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Aug. 18: 05-06-11-36-40-47. She bought the winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com. This is the second time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won by an online player. In December 2020, a Wayne County online player won a $2.5 million Lotto 47 jackpot.

“I have played Lotto 47 online for about a year,” said the player. “I always play the same numbers and I always play them online.

“When I checked the results, I saw someone had won but didn’t even think it could have been me. When I looked a little closer, the numbers seemed familiar. When I verified in my account that I was the winner I was shocked. I’m still shocked.”

The 51-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the jackpot. She chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $734,000, rather than 30 annuity payments totaling $1.2 million.

With her winnings, she plans to share with family, take a vacation, and then save the remainder for retirement.

