Michigan Lottery: Winning Lotto 47 ticket worth $2M sold in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A Michigan Lottery player is a millionaire after winning the $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot on Saturday night.

One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday: 07-12-22-24-30-37. The winning ticket was bought at Shoppers Market Plus, located at 14350 East Nine Mile Road in Warren.

The Lotto 47 jackpot was last won on Aug. 18 when an Oakland County woman won a $1.2 million jackpot.

The lucky player should contact the Lottery’s Public Relations division at 517-373-1237 to setup an appointment to claim their prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

Each Lotto 47 play is only $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and that grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.