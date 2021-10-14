Live stream: Michigan AG discusses charges in McKenzie Cochran, Olisa Williams cases

DETROIT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is holding a news conference Thursday morning to discuss charges in two high-profile cases: The 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran and the 1982 case of missing Ann Arbor infant Olisa Williams.

Watch live at 10 a.m. in the video player above.

Charges have been filed against four former Northland Mall security guards after an altercation in 2014 lead to the death of 25-year-old McKenzie Cochran. The man was pinned to the floor by the security guards and hit with pepper spray, according to witnesses, who also claim Cochran could be heard saying, “I’m not resisting -- I can’t breathe.”

The man’s death was later ruled accidental position, compression, asphyxia, according to the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office.

Ad

Nessel reopened the case in 2015, after the Oakland County prosecutor declined to file charges. The four men -- Lucius Hamilton, John Seiberling, Gaven King and Aaron Maree -- now face involuntary manslaughter charges. Two of the men were arraigned on Wednesday.

AG Nessel will also discuss charges filed against Isiah Williams, who is the legal father of Olisa Williams, an infant from Ann Arbor who went missing in 1982. Officials say the child is presumed dead.

The father is facing an open murder charge and is “in the process of being extradited from Chicago,” officials said Thursday.

More news: Who runs the Wayne County morgue?: Woman says daughter’s body delivered to funeral with maggots in mouth