Police find voting equipment missing from Adams Township

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan officials have found a tablet to a voting machine that went missing in Adams Township in the Upper Peninsula.

The office of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that state police recovered missing voting equipment Friday from the township hall. An investigation is underway to determine if the equipment has been tampered with, officials said.

Related: Michigan voters urged to return absentee ballots via drop box ahead of Nov. 2 election

The tablet went missing the day after Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott was stripped of her election authority after refusing to allow required maintenance on the voting machines.

Ad

It is currently unclear if Scott was involved in the incident. Officials say the Secretary of State’s office will refer any suspected violations of state or federal election law to authorities.

“Protecting the security of Michigan’s election system is at the forefront of Secretary Benson’s responsibility as the state’s chief election officer -- that’s one of the reasons our 2020 election was the most secure election in Michigan history,” said spokesperson Tracy Wimmer on Friday. “She has and will continue to utilize every legal tool available to protect the integrity of our democracy, particularly at a time when disinformation and false conspiracies continue to escalate.”

The incident comes just ahead of local elections that will be held across the state of Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Ad

Related: Michigan governor vetoes stricter voter ID, election bills