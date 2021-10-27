Michigan voters urged to return absentee ballots via drop box ahead of Nov. 2 election

Michigan officials are encouraging voters to return their absentee ballots in person for the 2021 General Election as soon as possible.

Across the state, hundreds of Michigan jurisdictions will hold elections on Nov. 2, 2021 for local races, such as mayoral and city council races, and other proposals. Residents who are voting using an absent voter ballot, also known as the “vote-by-mail” system, are being asked to drop off their ballots at a local drop box to avoid delays with postal mail.

All absent voter ballots must be received by your local clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. With the election only six days away, it is unlikely that ballots sent through the mail now will arrive on time.

Ad

Click here to find a local drop box location where you can return your absentee ballot.

“One week ahead of local elections, returning your absentee ballot to your clerk’s office or local drop box by hand is a secure option to ensure your vote is counted and your voice is heard,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Whether you choose to vote with an absentee ballot or in person on Election Day, you can be confident your ballot will be handled and counted securely.”

Michigan residents who are registered to vote can request an absentee ballot in person at their local clerk’s office and fill it out right there anytime before 4 p.m. on Nov. 1. Eligible citizens who are not registered voters can register in person at their clerk’s office, request an absent voter ballot and fill it out right there anytime before 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Ad

Click here to find your local clerk’s office and contact information, or your polling location.

More: Michigan General Election 2021: Full list of elections by county for Nov. 2