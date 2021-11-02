Michigan adds 20K COVID-19 recoveries, crossing 1M mark

While Michigan COVID-19 cases continue to trend upwards, the state has crossed a positive milestone in the battle against the virus: 1 million recoveries.

The state’s COVID-19 update on Monday reported an additional 20,405 recoveries, bringing the state’s total to 1,002,693 recoveries since the pandemic began.

Recoveries have picked up steam in recent weeks because the majority of new cases are being reported in younger age groups, specifically the 0-19 group. Michigan has reported hundreds of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools since the school year started in September.

Since the start of the pandemic, Michigan has reported 22,247 deaths due to COVID-19, and more than 1.1M cases. The state’s fatality rate, as of Nov. 1, is 2%. The state’s 7-day case average has increased from 1,900 to 3,600 since Sept. 1.

Michigan is approaching the 70% mark for residents 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose.

So what’s a recovery anyway? Here’s how MDHHS defines it:

During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on October 29, 2021 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to September 29, 2021. If an individual expires from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.