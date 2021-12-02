Michigan hospital data: 87% of COVID ICU patients are unvaccinated

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, patient with COVID-19 on breathing support lies in a bed in an intensive care unit at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La. The summer that was supposed to mark Americas independence from COVID-19 is instead drawing to a close with the U.S. more firmly under the tyranny of the virus, with deaths per day back up to where they were in March 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Newly released data shows the large majority of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in Michigan are unvaccinated patients.

Michigan, in the midst of a fourth surge of COVID-19 and with about 55% of the population fully vaccinated, reported a record-high number of patients in the hospital for COVID this week.

Based on recent data from most Michigan health systems, the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) has found that three out of four COVID patients are unvaccinated (76%), 87% of COVID ICU patients are unvaccinated and 88% of COVID ventilator patients are unvaccinated.

More data: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends

Ad

“The data is clear: if you are unvaccinated, you are risking hospitalization or death,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “We have a safe and effective vaccine that is quite literally saving lives. Michigan residents absolutely need to get vaccinated to keep their loved ones safe this holiday.”

MHA released this visualizations to illustrate the percentages:

Michigan COVID-19 Hospital Snapshot. (MHA/MDHHS)

MDHHS is monitoring for the COVID-19 omicron variant which has not been detected in the state. Residents are advised that the presence of variants makes it even more important to get vaccinated, including the booster doses to increase protection, wear masks, and take other precautions.

Ad

EXPLAINER: What we know and don’t know about omicron variant

MDHHS says that while Michigan reached 70% of residents 16 and older who have received their first vaccine dose, cases are surging in the unvaccinated population.

“Michigan’s health care systems are stretched beyond their limits – so much so that the U.S. Department of Defense is providing clinical staffing support to hospitals throughout the state that are operating at capacity, delaying nonemergency medical procedures and placing their emergency departments on diversion,” said Brian Peters, CEO of MHA. “This data confirms what the situation in our hospitals is already telling us: get vaccinated, whether it is your first dose, vaccination for your children or a booster dose.”

Related: Why is COVID so bad in Michigan right now?