Michigan SOS brings back ‘Water-Winter Wonderland’ license plate

The Michigan Secretary of State is bringing back a throwback license plate.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the SOS is bringing back the resident-favorite “Water-Winter Wonderland” license plate, first incorporated on plates in 1965. The state’s license plate slogan was changed to “Great Lake State” in 1968.

The “Water-Winter Wonderland” plate is available for passenger vehicles and can be purchased as a disability plate. When purchasing, a one-time $5 graphic plate fee is assessed in addition to the normal registration fees. Personalization of the plate is available, though limited to 6 digits due to the font style and size accompanying the vintage reissue.

“I am proud to give Michiganders back a longtime favorite license plate that also marks a critical moment in the history of our nation’s democracy,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “In 1965, we worked together as a nation to protect and advance voting rights in pursuit of a more perfect union, just as today we must come together as a nonpartisan, pro-democracy coalition to protect and advance our elections.”

The throwback plate is available now to order online, when purchasing a vehicle through a dealership, or when in a branch office.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/SOSPlates.