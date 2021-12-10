Michigan Lottery: Livingston County woman wins $1M on scratch off ticket

HOWELL, Mich. – Winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker II instant game left a Livingston County woman shaking.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the USA 2 Go gas stations, located at 1900 North Latson Road in Howell.

“I play $10 and $20 games pretty regularly,” said the 57-year-old player. “When I scratched this ticket off, I had to put it down and look it back over several times before I really believe what I was seeing.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments totaling $1 million. With her winnings, she plans to invest.

Players have won more than $23 million playing Millionaire Maker II, which launched in September. Each $20 ticket offered players a chance to win prizes ranging from $40 up to $1 million. More than $76 million in prizes remain, including seven $1 million top prizes, 25 $5,000 prizes, and 1,418 $500 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.

