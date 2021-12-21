LIVE STREAM: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds first COVID briefing since June

For the first time since restrictions were lifted in June, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hosting an official COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday morning as omicron

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – For the first time since restrictions were lifted in June, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hosting an official COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday morning as omicron cases surge in the U.S.

Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus as the Omicron variant emerges as a dominant strain ahead of the holidays.

Watch the briefing at 9:20 a.m. in the video player above. Whitmer and Hertel will be joined by:

Dr. Shelley Schmidt, Pulmonary Disease - Spectrum Health

Dr. Daliya Khuon, Pediatric Infectious Disease - Helen Devos Childrens

Dr. Lillian Cummings-Pulliams, School Psychologist – Wyoming Public Schools

Alita Kelly, Small Business Owner – Southeast Market

Pastor Jerry Bishop, Senior Pastor of Life Quest Center

In Michigan, new cases have slowed in the last two weeks, but remain near record-high levels.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,481 on Monday. The 7-day death average was 100 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 1.8%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 209,500 on Monday after reporting a record 55,543 recoveries.

Michigan has reported more than 10.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 67.9% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 62.4% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 62.6% have received at last one COVID vaccine dose.

