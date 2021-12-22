AAA to offer free ride, tow to impaired Michigan drivers amid holidays

If you’ve had too much to drink and are in need of a last-minute ride this holiday season, the American Automobile Association (AAA) is offering free tows to people in Michigan.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 24, AAA will offer a free ride and vehicle tow to people who shouldn’t get behind the wheel. The group’s Tow to Go program is an effort to prevent impaired driving that can lead to fatal car crashes -- which reportedly increase around Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The Tow to Go service will be available anytime starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 through 6 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022. AAA will provide confidential rides to one person and tow their vehicle to a location within a 10-mile radius, whether they are a AAA member or not, officials said. No additional passengers will be permitted.

To request a Tow to Go, you can call 855-286-9246.

Drivers cannot schedule an appointment for a tow under the Tow to Go program, officials said. The association hopes that the service will be used as a last resort, and that those celebrating this holiday season will establish a safe ride home ahead of time.

“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program during the holidays. Yet we still urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

Officials say the service has helped keep more than 25,000 impaired drivers off of the road so far. According to AAA, in 2019, there were more drunk driving-related fatalities amid the Christmas/New Year holiday season compared to any other holiday that year.

Tow to Go is typically offered during major U.S. holidays, and is only available in select states and cities. The service is available throughout all of Michigan, but officials say that Tow to Go may not be available in rural regions or when there is severe weather.

Click here to learn more about AAA’s Tow to Go service.

