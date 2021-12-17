Health officials: Take precautions against COVID as you celebrate holidays with family

COVID is spreading in Michigan and health officials want residents to be cautious.

DETROIT – The White House COVID Response Team is urging Americans to take more precautions as they prepare to celebrate the holidays.

Dr. Cameron Webb is the senior adviser for equity on the response team. He is very concerned about the still high number of unvaccinated people in Michigan.

Read: Omicron variant identified in 5 Michigan counties

“Delta certainly has changed a lot of people’s minds as they’ve seen loved ones get affected. I work in a COVID unit in my hospital here in Virginia and I think I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve seen family members make the decision to get vaccinated after watching what loved ones go through because of COVID and you know -- that’s happening in Michigan too. The hope is that it doesn’t take that for more people to make the decision to get protected,” Webb said.

Ad

Webb also urged parents to get their children vaccinated. His 6-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter have both received their vaccines.

“I think having a family that’s all fully vaccinated, my wife and I both boosted -- it gives us a little peace of mind that I think means a lot this time of year,” Webb said.

Webb said the federal government is working to increase access to at-home rapid tests in Michigan.

Read: Complete COVID coverage