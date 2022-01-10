Detroit to start national search for new fire commissioner

DETROIT – Detroit is set to conduct a national search for a new executive fire commissioner with the pending departure of current commissioner Eric Jones.

Jones' final day on the job is Friday and an interim commissioner is expected to be named in the coming days, the city said.

Mayor Mike Duggan named Jones fire commissioner in 2015. Prior to that, he had been director of Detroit's Building Safety, Engineering & Environmental Department. Jones retired in 2013 as assistant Detroit police chief.

The fire department's aging fleet of vehicles was overhauled during Jones' time as commissioner. Emergency medical service response times for priority runs also were reduced from nearly 20 minutes to the national average of eight minutes, according to the city.

“Eric has given more than three decades serving and protecting the citizens of Detroit and I thank him for his service,” Duggan said. “I wish him well.”