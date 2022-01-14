Michigan to offer free at-home COVID tests at 18 libraries: Here’s where

Michigan is partnering with 18 libraries to test a pilot program that offers free at-home COVID tests to residents.

This week, nearly 5,500 test kits were shipped to 18 libraries in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo, Oceana and Saginaw counties and the City of Detroit. Each site received 300 COVID-19 at-home test kits that each include one test.

Additional kits will be shipped to these sites as needed and more libraries will be added to the distribution in the coming weeks, MDHHS said.

Test kits are limited at each location and are available on a first come, first served basis. Michiganders are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per household. To obtain a test kit, visit the following libraries during business hours.

Related: Where to get COVID test in Michigan, what to do with at-home test results

Ad

“We are continuing to find innovative ways to provide Michiganders with opportunities to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and we encourage residents to visit participating library locations to get their test kit.”

Related: Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday