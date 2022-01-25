Meijer, Kroger provide free N95 masks to customers while supplies last

DETROIT – Meijer and Kroger are offering three free N95 masks to customers through a partnership with the federal government.

Customers can visit any Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up the masks while supplies last.

“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19,” said Ken DeLuca, president, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”

Read: Tips to help you avoid getting scammed by someone selling fake masks

Ad

Meijer customers will be able to access the masks near the Meijer Greeter stand of the grocery entrance. The greeter, who will be wearing gloves, will place the N95 in piles of three for the customers to take.

The masks are delivered as part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ free mask program.

“As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Kroger Health is incredibly proud to be part of the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history and continue our partnership with the Biden Administration and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reduce the spread of the aggressive Omicron variant in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer. “Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated continue to be the top defense tools in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free non-surgical N95 masks and make an appointment today to get vaccinated or boosted.”