7-year-old boy killed by bulldozer in West Michigan, police say

Boy reportedly fell off trailer being pulled by bulldozer

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A 7-year-old boy has died after reportedly being run over by a bulldozer in West Michigan.

Officials say the boy was riding on a trailer that was being pulled by a bulldozer on Thursday near a home in Maple Grove Township, near Battle Creek. The boy then fell off of the trailer and was run over by the bulldozer, police said.

The boy died as a result of his injuries.

Authorities believe that cause of death was an accident, as the bulldozer was known to malfunction.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other details have been shared at this time.

