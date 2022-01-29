Allen Park Catholic school will use $1.3M gift for science, esports

Students sit in a classroom, facing an instructor at standing at the white board. Photo courtesy of Taylor Wilcox on Unsplash.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – A Catholic school in suburban Detroit said it will use a $1.3 million gift to enhance its science and technology programs, including esports.

The money for St. Frances Cabrini in Allen Park is coming from the estate of two late members of the parish, Don and Dolores King.

“Cabrini High School will now offer a highly technical and cutting edge sport in a state-of-the-art facility,” the Rev. Tim Birney said. “Meanwhile, we are also making countless renovations across the campus, including a full remodel of the biology labs and adding more interactive technology in classrooms.”

The esports room is finished, and other projects soon will be underway, Birney said.

Cabrini is among just a handful of Detroit-area Catholic schools to have an esports program, the Detroit Free Press reported.