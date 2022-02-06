Man charged with homicide after woman, 72, found dead in Benzie County home

Jeffrey Stratton, 57, has been charged with homicide after police found a 72-year-old woman dead inside of a home in Beulah, Michigan. Mug shot provided by Michigan State Police.

BEULAH, Mich. – A 57-year-old man has been charged with homicide after a 72-year-old woman was found dead Friday inside of a home in Benzie County.

At about 1:49 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, deputies from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to a report of a breaking and entering in progress at a home on Cinder Street in the city of Buelah. Officials say when they arrived, they found smoke inside of the home and a 72-year-old woman dead.

The woman has been identified as Linda Henry.

Michigan State Police reportedly tracked footprints outside of the home to find the suspect at another home on Cinder Road. Officials say they established a perimeter and there was a brief standoff between police and the suspect, identified as Jeffrey Stratton.

The 57-year-old man was taken into police custody when attempting to flee the home, authorities said. He reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Stratton was arraigned Sunday on one count of homicide open murder. He was denied bond and is being held at the Benzie County Jail.

No other details have been provided at this time.

