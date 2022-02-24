Michigan’s Upper Peninsula sets new February snowfall record with 21.6 inches

A man walks past mounds of plowed snow from nine consecutive days of measurable and fresh fallen snow Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Northern Michigan is no stranger to snow. But even this much snow is a bit much.

Two days of snowfall in the Upper Peninsula, recorded by the National Weather Service in Marquette, set a new February snowfall record with more than 21 inches falling from Feb. 21 - Feb. 22.

On Feb. 21, NWS reported 9.7 inches in Marquette, breaking the record for that day by about three inches. On Feb. 22, NWS reported 21.6 inches of snow, shattering the previous record from 1974 -- which was 7.5 inches.

The Feb. 22 snowfall is a record for daily snowfall in February -- for any day in the month, on record. Whoa. The previous February single-day record was 19.4 inches, set in 2002.