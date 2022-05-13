Electric vehicle charging stations coming to some state parks in Michigan: What to know

A beautiful orange sunset behind the lighthouse and breakwater at Grand Haven State Park is shown.

Around 30 electric vehicle charging stations are going to be installed at some state parks in Michigan.

They’re going to be installed at state parks in Sawyer, Holland, Grand Haven, Ludington, Orchard Beach, Leelanau and Petoskey along the Lake Michigan shoreline. There will be others installed inland as well. Installation will begin in June and continue through the summer.

“This ability to link some of our state parks with electric vehicle travelers will provide a win-win situation for both parties,” said Ron Olson, chief of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Parks and Recreation Division. “The enhancement will no doubt increase the number of visitors at these parks, while providing convenience and significantly increasing the range for EV motorists.”

Ad

The installation will be done in phases. State parks in the Upper Peninsula are scheduled to be part of the second phase and could see charging stations as early as next year.

“The DNR continues to look at innovative ways to sustainably manage our public lands and facilities,” said Scott Whitcomb, the DNR’s director of the Office of Public Lands. “Whether it’s cultivating public/private partnerships to deploy EV charging at state parks or installing solar panels on our offices, the DNR is committed to being part of the solution that leads to a cleaner environment.”

It’s part of the Lake Michigan EV circuit that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration announced in 2021. It’s part of efforts to employ green technologies throughout Michigan, including solar-powered amenities, carbon sequestration, and numerous efficiencies.

“As the transition to an electrified mobility future continues to accelerate, innovative initiatives like these are vital to ensuring EVs can be more easily incorporated into our everyday lives, regardless of where you are in the state,” said Trevor Pawl, chief mobility officer with Michigan’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. “By identifying creative partnerships and opportunities, we are making significant progress in creating a safer, more equitable and environmentally conscious transportation future for all Michiganders.”

Ad

Read: Thinking about climate change? These visuals are a must-see

The tentative list of installations includes:

Two EV charging stations at Warren Dunes (Berrien County)

P.J. Hoffmaster (Muskegon County)

Charles Mears (Oceana County)

Ludington (Mason County)

Orchard Beach (Manistee County)

Leelanau (Leelanau County)

Young (Charlevoix County)

Petoskey (Emmet County)

Wilderness (Emmet County)

Interlochen (Grand Traverse County)

Four stations at Holland (Ottawa County)

Four stations at Grand Haven (Ottawa County)

Two stations at the Oden State Fish Hatchery (Emmet County)

Click here to read the full press release.