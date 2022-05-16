Police in Michigan to enforce ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign through June 5; Fine is $65

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign started on Monday and runs through June 5.

Officers from various police departments and sheriff’s office across the state will be conducting seat belt enforcement across Michigan during the three-week period.

According to officials, 228 people killed in traffic crashes during 2020 in Michigan were not wearing a seat belt.

“Wearing a seat belt is the most effective thing drivers can do to reduce injuries and save lives on our roadways,” said Alicia Sledge, OHSP interim director. “The numbers don’t lie. For decades, we have strongly encouraged everyone to buckle up, and that crucial message has saved many lives.

During the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, there were 12 fatal crashes on Michigan roads that resulted in 12 deaths. One of the 12 deaths involved a driver not wearing a seat belt. In Michigan, the seat belt usage rate in 2021 was 92.6 percent, down from 94.4 percent in 2019. The national seat belt usage rate in 2021 was 90.4 percent.

Ad

Michigan law requires drivers, front-seat passengers and passengers 15 and younger in any seat to be buckled up. The fine for not wearing a seat belt is $65.

Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4′9′' tall. Children younger than 4 years old must be in the back seat.

Read: More traffic coverage