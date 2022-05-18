Over $3 billion in auto insurance refunds distributed to Michigan drivers, officials say

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan officials say that more than $3 billion in auto insurance refunds have been distributed to insured drivers as of Wednesday, just over a week since the deadline to issue such refunds passed.

Last year, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested that a $5 billion surplus reported by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) be returned to insured Michigan drivers in refunds. The MCCA in March transferred $3 billion to car insurers to distribute to all eligible Michigan drivers who were insured as of Oct. 31, 2021.

As of Wednesday, May 18, more than $3,041,000,000 has been successfully distributed in refunds to eligible Michigan drivers, officials report. More than $900 million in refunds had been issued by mid-April.

Ad

The MCCA, which reimburses insurers for medical and other costs for people seriously injured in crashes, retained $2 billion of the surplus to “ensure continuity of care for accident survivors,” officials said.

“This year, we put more than $3 billion back in people’s pockets with $400 auto refund checks per vehicle. We got this done thanks to bipartisan auto insurance legislation I signed in 2019, which has already saved Michigan drivers over $1 billion on their premiums since taking effect,” Whitmer said. “As we move past the end of the refund process, we will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to help put money back into the pockets of Michiganders.”

Eligible drivers, who were insured as of the cut off date, should receive a refund of $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle. Michigan auto insurers were required to issue the refunds by May 9.

Anyone who has not yet received their auto insurance refund can call the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services at 833-275-3437. Operators are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday-Friday.

Ad

Frequently asked questions and answers about the auto insurance refund process can be found online right here. Those who need more assistance can file a complaint with the DIFS online right here.