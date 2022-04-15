Michigan Gov. Whitmer: Over $900M in auto insurance refunds distributed ahead of May 9 deadline

More than $900 million worth of auto insurance refunds have already been distributed to Michigan residents ahead of the May 9 deadline, according to the governor’s office.

Insurance companies started sending out $400 payments to Michigan residents with insured vehicles back in March. According to data gathered by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), more than $906 million of the total $3 billion in surplus funds has been returned to Michigan drivers. Auto insurers have until May 9 to deliver the remaining $2.1 billion via checks or deposit to eligible drivers.

“Thanks to our bipartisan auto insurance reform, Michigan drivers are receiving $400 refund checks per vehicle. Already, more than $906 million has been put back into the pockets of Michiganders and into our economy, and another $2.1 billion is on the way,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We will continue working together to put Michigan drivers first. Keep an eye out for your $400 refund!”

To be eligible for a refund, Michiganders must have had a car, motorcycle, or RV that was insured to drive legally on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021. The refunds are $400 per vehicle or $80 per historic vehicle and must be sent in the form of a paper check or an ACH deposit no later than May 9, 2022. do not need to do anything to receive their refund but they may wish to verify their address or banking information with their insurance company to prevent delays.

Eligible drivers who do not receive their refunds by the deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent. For questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly by an auto insurer, contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.