Woman, 3 young children found shot to death in Michigan home

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. – A woman and three young children were found shot to death in a home in central Michigan, police said.

The woman and three children under the age of 10 were found dead Friday afternoon in a home south of Big Rapids, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office said.

A man also was found with a gunshot wound to the head, Sheriff Brian Miller said. He was being treated at a hospital in Grand Rapids.

Deputies went to the home on a report of a man with a gun and shots fired, Miller said.

There is no additional threat to the community, Miller said in a news release.