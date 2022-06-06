65º

LIVE

Michigan

Officials: 3 children, parents dead after Flint house fire

Associated Press

Tags: Flint, Genesee County, Fires
Generic image of fire truck lights. (Pixabay)

FLINT, Mich. – Three children and their parents have died and another sibling was injured following an early morning fire at a Flint home.

The blaze was reported about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told WNEM-TV.

The child who was injured escaped by climbing out a window, according to investigators.

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton told WEYI-TV the home appeared to have no smoke detectors.

Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the home’s windows. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.