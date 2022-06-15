Michigan Lottery: 2-member club claims $1.2M Lotto 47 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – A Clare County Lottery club was in complete shock after winning a $1.2 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The Lottery club members, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn May 7: 12-14-24-33-39-44. They bought their winning ticket at the Sunrise Store, located at 6078 North Clare Avenue in Harrison. Harrison is about 15 miles north of Clare.

“We have been playing Lotto 47 for years and always play easy pick numbers,” said the club’s representative. “I looked up the winning numbers online after the drawing and checked them off one by one on the ticket. When I saw we’d matched all of them to win the jackpot, I was in complete shock. I never thought we would actually win big!”

The two-member club visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. They chose to receive their prize as one lump-sum payment of about $832,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With their winnings, they plan to complete home renovations and travel.

“Winning is totally amazing! We have played for years and can’t believe it finally paid off,” the club representative said.

