Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $277K Fantasy 5 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – A Macomb County woman screamed at the top of her lungs when she won a $277,012 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the May 31 drawing to win the big prize: 06-09-16-26-39. She bought her winning ticket at Smokers House Shop, located at 26193 West 6 Mile Road in Redford.

“I recently started playing Fantasy 5 and this was the fifth ticket I’d ever purchased for the game,” said the 28-year-old winner. “I checked the winning numbers online the morning after the drawing and when I realized I’d won the jackpot, I started screaming at the top of my lungs. Winning is such a blessing!”

Ad

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to purchase a new home.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

More: Michigan Lottery: Rochester Hills man claims $150K Powerball prize