Body of Flint woman who vanished 8 years ago found in abandoned house

FLINT, Mich. – The remains of a Flint woman who vanished eight years ago have been found inside an abandoned house.

Jina Collins was reported missing on Dec. 31, 2013. She was last seen on Flint’s south side near Pettibone Avenue and Fenton Road.

According to NBC25, her remains were found on May 26 in the 3200 block of Lapeer Road inside an abandoned house. The remains were confirmed to belong to Collins in June.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Jina Collins (Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information can submit tips to 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), P3Tips app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

If you don’t need to remain anonymous, you can contact Det. Williams at 810-237-6977.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.