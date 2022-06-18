68º

Michigan

Average gas price starts to dip below $5 a gallon in some Michigan counties: Here’s where

Gas prices broke records last weekend

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – Gas prices in Michigan hit their highest ever recorded average price last weekend.

Michigan’s average is still more than $5, but there are some counties where prices have started to drop.

On June 11, 2022 the cost for regular unleaded gas hit $5.223 in Michigan. Diesel hit its highest ever recorded average price in Michigan with $5.939 on Saturday (June 18).

The national average price for a gall of gas last weekend was more than $5, according to the AAA. This weekend national average prices dipped down to $4.989. That was the first time ever gas had been recorded that high.

RegularDiesel
Current Avg.$5.175$5.939
Yesterday Avg.$5.190$5.920
Week Ago Avg.$5.223$5.782
Month Ago Avg.$4.570$5.273
Year Ago Avg.$3.141$3.270

