Average gas price starts to dip below $5 a gallon in some Michigan counties: Here’s where

DETROIT – Gas prices in Michigan hit their highest ever recorded average price last weekend.

Michigan’s average is still more than $5, but there are some counties where prices have started to drop.

On June 11, 2022 the cost for regular unleaded gas hit $5.223 in Michigan. Diesel hit its highest ever recorded average price in Michigan with $5.939 on Saturday (June 18).

The national average price for a gall of gas last weekend was more than $5, according to the AAA. This weekend national average prices dipped down to $4.989. That was the first time ever gas had been recorded that high.

Regular Diesel Current Avg. $5.175 $5.939 Yesterday Avg. $5.190 $5.920 Week Ago Avg. $5.223 $5.782 Month Ago Avg. $4.570 $5.273 Year Ago Avg. $3.141 $3.270

