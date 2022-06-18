Average gas price starts to dip below $5 a gallon in some Michigan counties: Here’s where

DETROIT – Gas prices in Michigan hit their highest ever recorded average price last weekend.
Michigan’s average is still more than $5, but there are some counties where prices have started to drop.
On June 11, 2022 the cost for regular unleaded gas hit $5.223 in Michigan. Diesel hit its highest ever recorded average price in Michigan with $5.939 on Saturday (June 18).
The national average price for a gall of gas last weekend was more than $5, according to the AAA. This weekend national average prices dipped down to $4.989. That was the first time ever gas had been recorded that high.
|Regular
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$5.175
|$5.939
|Yesterday Avg.
|$5.190
|$5.920
|Week Ago Avg.
|$5.223
|$5.782
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.570
|$5.273
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.141
|$3.270
