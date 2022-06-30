Michigan DNR to auction off 188 parcels of land this fall: Here’s how to bid

Michigan is going to auction off 188 properties this fall.

The surplus public land auctions will run from Aug. 2 through Sept. 9.

The properties are scattered throughout the lower and upper peninsulas.

Fifteen online auctions will be held to sell vacant land in the following counties:

Aug. 2 – Washtenaw.

Aug. 4 – Huron.

Aug. 5 – Arenac and Iosco.

Aug. 11 – Macomb, Saint Clair and Sanilac.

Aug. 16 – Saint Joseph.

Aug. 18 – Berrien and Van Burien.

Aug. 23 – Lake.

Aug. 26 – Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac.

Aug. 30 – Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon.

Aug. 31 – Antrim and Charlevoix.

Sept. 1 – Roscommon.

Sept. 6 – Alcona and Alpena.

Sept. 7 – Emmet.

Sept. 8 – Mason, Newaygo and Oceana.

Sept. 9 – Grand Traverse.

How to bid

People who want to learn more or pre-register to bid should click here.

If you’d like to bid, you have to register before the property’s action date. Absentee bids can be made up to 30 days before the auction.

The “interactive” portion of an auction will open at 10 a.m. on that auction date. You can bid until 7 p.m. -- that is when the bidding closes and a winner is determined.

Properties you can buy now

Parcels that weren’t sold in previous actions are available for immediate purchase here.