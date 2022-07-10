Alligator sighting closes Michigan nature center along Kalamazoo River

This is not the alligator in the Kalamazoo River.

Multiple sightings of an alligator in the Kalamazoo River has prompted the closing of a popular nature center in Michigan.

Albion College said on Saturday that the Whitehouse Nature Center, located on its campus, would be closed on Sunday due to the alligator reports.

“Today, there were two independent sightings of what is thought to be a four- to five-foot alligator at around the same time in the same vicinity earlier today in the Kalamazoo River where it runs through the Nature Center. The College is in communication with local and state experts and is working toward a resolution as quickly as possible.”

“For your safety, we ask that you stay away from the areas near the Nature Center and remain vigilant around bodies of water.”

The North Branch of the Kalamazoo River runs through the Albion College campus, which is located between Jackson and Battle Creek.