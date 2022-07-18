Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Marquette County after flash floods in May

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Marquette County after thunderstorms and flash flooding caused widespread damage in May.

With the declaration, Whitmer is making all state resources available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the area. It authorizes Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already done with local agencies.

“As Marquette County continues to deal with the effects of severe flooding from this spring, we are doing all we can to assist them in their recovery,” Whitmer said. “This declaration ensures Marquette County will have access to additional resources needed to maintain the health and safety of the community. Michiganders face challenges together, and we will ensure that Marquette is back stronger than ever.”

Ad

On May 12, heavy rain led to flash flooding in Marquette County. The rain and flooding damaged roads in Marquette County and Ishpeming. A local state of emergency was declared on May 24.

The county has found that local resources aren’t enough to address the situation and they need help from the state to protect its citizens.