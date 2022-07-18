Rogers City man accused of having, sharing more than 100 images of child sexually abusive material

ROGERS CITY, Mich. – A 41-year-old Rogers City man has been arrested and charged with having and sharing sexually abusive material involving a child, according to Michigan State Police.

The investigation into Lloyd Gapczynski was launched after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Investigators searched Gapczynski’s home and electronic devices.

Gapczynski is accused of having more than 100 images of child sexually abusive material.

He has been charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, three counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

He was arraigned in the 89th Judicial District Court on July 14.

The Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was assisted by the MSP Gaylord Post, MSP Alpena Post, MSP Canine Team, and the Seventh District Fugitive Team.

Click here for resources on how to protect children. Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation should report it to the CyberTipLine.

