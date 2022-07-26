Northern Michigan restaurant closes early due to ‘rude’ and ‘arrogant’ tourists

CHARLEVOIX, Mich. – A restaurant in Northern Michigan closed its kitchen early during one of the busiest nights of the year because out-of-towners were being disrespectful to staff.

East Park Tavern in Charlevoix was in the midst of the 92nd annual Venetian Festival in the downtown area when the general manager, Larah Moore, made a call to close down the kitchen. Here’s what she posted on Facebook:

I’ve worked in downtown Charlevoix most of my adult life during Venetian. It’s usually great, busy, but fun and worthwhile. I’m so incredibly disappointed and embarrassed by the Fudgies we have this year. My staff took a BEATING all week. Last night was our last straw. Too many rude comments. Too many arrogant individuals acting like they can throw money at us to get their way. Too many cocky jerks. No one gets to treat my staff like trash. They are the absolute shining stars in my life and I love and appreciate the hell out of the few of them that I am lucky enough to have. If you push your servers, watch them start to push back. We are here to ensure great food, drinks and quality of your time spent with us. We are not here to be abused. We will not tolerate that anymore. Larah Moore, Manager at East Park Tavern

The Facebook post has since gone viral, being shared several thousands of times since it was first posted on Sunday.

Moore told WPBN/UpNorthLive that her staff is trying their best to keep up with demand, but the empathy towards short staffed restaurant is fading.

“They expect a lot more out of the service industry because they’re tired of hearing that we’re so short staffed,” Moore said. “They expect something when they come out to eat, and we are here to give that service to you, absolutely, 100 percent to the best of our abilities.”

“I just can’t watch my staff cry or get so stressed out they’re throwing up outside,” Moore added. “It’s not fair to them.”