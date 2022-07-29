Michigan’s Short’s Brewing decries ‘relentless’ customers who ‘bully’ staff

One of Michigan’s most popular breweries is speaking out against rude customers, an issue they call “relentless” this summer.

Short’s Brewing Company, based in Bellaire, just outside of Torch Lake, posted to their Facebook page in an effort to remind customers to respect the brewery staff.

Summer business brings the return of customers who swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back. Spoiler alert: this year they are as relentless as ever. Restaurants like ours staff Good Humans to provide quality service—to the best of our abilities. We are doing the best we can with what we have, and that often means short staffed during peak business levels with guests yelling in our faces. And sadly, this is the “norm” in the service industry—just ask anyone in it. First and foremost: We will not tolerate this negative behavior. We will ALWAYS have our staff’s backs so don’t be a jerk. And secondly: Good things take time. If you come here during the busiest time of the year, you’re going to wait. Period. And we’ve streamlined our operation to create an experience that takes HALF the time it has in recent years. Plus, you can enjoy a bev and hang till your table is ready. We’re not perfect, and things don’t always go according to plan. We welcome your constructive feedback so we can keep learning and adapting, but if you can’t be kind, we can’t help you. Short's Brewing Company

Last weekend, a Charlevoix restaurant shut down its kitchen during a peak service time because of rude customers.

East Park Tavern in Charlevoix was in the midst of the 92nd annual Venetian Festival in the downtown area when the general manager, Larah Moore, made a call to close down the kitchen.

“I’m so incredibly disappointed and embarrassed by the Fudgies we have this year. My staff took a BEATING all week. Last night was our last straw. Too many rude comments. Too many arrogant individuals acting like they can throw money at us to get their way. Too many cocky jerks.”

Moore told WPBN/UpNorthLive that her staff is trying their best to keep up with demand, but the empathy towards short staffed restaurant is fading.