Driver accused of killing 2, injuring 3 bicyclists on Make-A-Wish charity ride in Ionia County

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, deputies said.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. – A driver suspected of being drunk is accused of crashing into a group of bicyclists in Ionia County, killing two people and injuring three others.

The crash happened at 11:15 a.m. Saturday (July 30) in the 3000 block of Stage Road of Ronald Township in Ionia County. Police said five bicyclists were struck by a SUV that crossed the centerline into northbound traffic while trying to pass another vehicle.

One bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and another was flown to Aero Med to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids, where he later died from injuries.

Another two bicyclists were transported by LIFE EMS to Sparrow Ionia Hospital, and one more was transported by LIFE EMS to Spectrum Butterworth. All three had severe injuries, according to police.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death and also received medical treatment. They are being held at the Ionia County Jail. Their identity will not be released until they have been formally charged.

All five bicyclists are men and from the east side of Michigan, according to police. They were all participating in the Make-A-Wish bicycle tour, a three-day endurance ride covering most of the state.

