Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $100K in ‘Second Chance’ drawing

A Macomb County man said winning a $100,000 prize in the Michigan Lottery’s $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing still hasn’t sunk in.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $100,000 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on August 3. He earned entries into the giveaway by scanning his non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.

“I was at work and left my phone on my desk while I got up to run some errands,” said the player. “When I got back to my desk, I saw I had a voicemail from the Lottery. When I listened to the voicemail, I kept waiting to hear that I had a chance to win a prize, or that I was a runner-up for a prize. It was surreal when I heard that I was the winner of a $100,000 prize. It still hasn’t sunk in yet!”

The 57-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to take a vacation and complete some home renovations.

Ad

Each non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches ticket is eligible for a second chance to win a prize ranging from $500 up to $100,000. Players can enter by scanning their non-winning tickets on the Michigan Lottery mobile app ticket scanner by Nov. 13, 2022. Nine more second chance drawings will be conducted. Each drawing will award:

One winner of $100,000

Five winners of $10,000

Twenty winners of $1,000

Sixty winners of $500

Players can visit MichiganLottery.com/DiamondRiches for complete game rules and drawing dates. The next drawing is scheduled for August 31.