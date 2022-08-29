Western Michigan University student dies after being hit by car near campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – An out-of-state student at Western Michigan University was reportedly killed after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday near campus.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, in the area of Howard Street and Michigan Avenue. The woman was identified as Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois, according to a report from WOOD-TV.

She was hospitalized and later died from her injuries.

Kalamazoo police reportedly arrested a 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident in connection with the fatal crash. The driver had initially fled the scene but was later apprehended.

Ad

The arrestee, whose identity has not yet been released, is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, WOOD-TV says.