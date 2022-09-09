Live stream: Michigan board to certify abortion, voting rights ballot proposals under court orders

As a final formality, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers is convening Friday to certify two ballot proposals to appear on the November ballot after being ordered to do so by the state’s high court.

You can watch the meeting live at 10 a.m. in the video player above.

Last week, the four members of the board declined to certify an abortion rights ballot proposal and a voting rights ballot proposal, deadlocking 2-2 during two separate votes.

The two Democratic members of the board voted in favor of certifying the proposals -- both of which were found to have more than a sufficient amount of valid signatures after a review by the Michigan Bureau of Elections. The two Republican members of the board voted against certification.

Ad

Proponents of the Reproductive Freedom for All proposal and Promote the Vote 2022 proposal appealed the board’s decisions to the Michigan Supreme Court in an effort to get the proposals on the November ballot. The state’s high court ordered Thursday that both proposals must appear on the ballot for Michigan voters in November.

The Board of State Canvassers is convening as a formality on Friday to certify the proposals, as ordered by the court. The November ballot must be finalized by Friday.

Read more: