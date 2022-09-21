81º

Michigan

Clare County Animal Control says dog trapped on island was rescued, is safe at shelter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Animal control is working to rescue a dog trapped on an island in Cranberry Lake in Clare County. (Bob Dodson)

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. – Animal control said a dog trapped on an island in Cranberry Lake in Clare County has been rescued and is safe at the animal shelter.

Claire County Animal Control officer Bob Dodson said they spotted the dog, Zaria, with a drone last month. Dodson and another officer went to the island and were tracking the dog with the drone before she vanished again.

“We did not want to push her too hard, as you can see in the picture, we do not want to exhaust her too much, it could kill her,” Dodson said last month.

You can check the shelter’s Facebook page for more information.

