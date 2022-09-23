Sexual assault investigation against former House Speaker Lee Chatfield goes to Attorney General

The sexual assault investigation into Lee Chatfield is now in the hands of the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

The Sexual Assault Hotline is completely confidential and available 24/7 to call at 855-864-2374.

LANSING, Mich. – The sexual assault investigation against former House Speaker Lee Chatfield is now in the hands of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, which is standard practice in these cases.

Michigan State Police have completed their investigation. The prosecutor’s office will now determine if there is a case and if charges will be filed.

The investigation began after Chatfield’s sister-in-law accused him of sexually assaulting her starting when she was 15 years old. The accusations of abuse go back 12 years when she was attending Northern Michigan Baptist Bible Church.

Chatfield was a teacher, a mens’ soccer coach and the athletic director during his time there. She said the abuse continued until July of last year.

Chatfield said he had an affair with her, but said it started when she was an adult. The attorney general’s office has not commented.

Read: Michigan House Democrats call for committee to investigate Chatfield