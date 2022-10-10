Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both over $400M; 3rd largest this year

DETROIT – Someone -- or, perhaps, several someones -- may be winning big this week: Both the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots have surpassed $400 million each.

As of Monday, Oct. 10, the Powerball jackpot is sitting at $401 million, while the Mega Millions jackpot sits at $445 million. The next Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, and the next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Both jackpots have continued growing, and are among some of the largest jackpots seen in the U.S. this year.

If someone wins the $401 million Powerball jackpot, it would be the “third largest Powerball jackpot won this year,” according to Michigan Lottery. The cash option for this jackpot would be $206 million.

The same goes for the Mega Millions: If someone wins the jackpot on Tuesday, it would be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year, officials said. The cash option for that jackpot is reportedly $226 million.

The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history was won in July by two people in Illinois who agreed to split the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The two, who remained anonymous, decided to take the lump sum payment of $780.5 million.

Read more: 2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US lottery jackpot

That jackpot grew as large as it did because no one matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15 -- which was 29 consecutive draws without a winner.

The last time a Michigander won the Powerball was reportedly in 2020. The last Mega Millions jackpot won in Michigan was in 2021, when an Oakland County lottery club won $1.05 billion.

You can learn more or purchase tickets on Michigan Lottery’s website here.