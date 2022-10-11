House bill aims to give the ‘bird of fire’ Michigan’s state bird title

FILE - In this May 19, 2008, file photo, a Kirtland’s warbler perches on a branch in the jack pine forests of northern Michigan near Mio, Mich. Federal officials on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, said that it is time to drop the colorful songbird from the endangered species list. The warbler was on the brink of extinction 30 years ago. (AP Photo/John Flesher, File)

American Robins have been our state bird since 1931, but a few Michigan officials are hoping to change it -- to the Kirtland’s warbler.

Michigan has the same state bird as Connecticut and Wisconsin.

Rep. Greg Markkanen, R-Hancock, introduced a bill to make the Kirtland’s warbler the official state bird of Michigan. This bill was introduced last month on Sept. 21 and is backed up by Reps. Ken Borton, Jack O’Malley, Daire Rendon, Sue Allor, Gary Howell, William Sowerby, David LaGrand, Sara Cambensy and Andrew Fink.

Kirtland’s warbler, also known as the Jack pine bird or Jack pine warbler, was recently taken off the protected species list as they were designated endangered for over half a century.

As of June 2021, there was an estimated 2,245 pairs of the once endangered bird. Michigan’s DNR stated that the population size is more than doubled the recovery goal of the species.

Bird lovers claim that the bird is special to the state of Michigan. According to the DNR, the birds have boosted tourism in the five-county section of rural northern Michigan that has the largest numbers, drawing bird watchers from around the world.

Below is a document from the Kirtland’s Warbler Alliance stating 10 reasons why the Kirtland’s warbler should be Michigan’s state bird.

To learn more about the “bird of fire” watch the video from Michigan DNR below: