Attorney general partners with Michigan Humane to investigate, prosecute large-scale animal abuse cases

DETROIT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is partnering with Michigan Humane to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse.

They are working together to prosecute large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings. Those types of investigations require “exceptional resources” for the investigation and prosecution.

“I know most Michiganders think of their pets as family members and subjecting those family members to abuse is incomprehensible,” said Nessel. “Animal abuse is cruel and sadistic. It is also a crime that is often associated with other serious criminal activity, including domestic violence, illegal possession of firearms, illegal gambling, drug possession and large-scale animal abuse and fighting rings. I am proud to partner with Michigan Humane to prosecute these offenders.”

The attorney general’s office will provide support and resources to Michigan Humane.

“Animal cruelty isn’t an animal issue. It is a human issue. The partnership between Michigan Humane and the Michigan Attorney General’s Office will strengthen our ability to address animal cruelty towards creating healthier and safer communities for everyone,” said Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper.

Read: Macomb County veterinarian could face criminal charges after video surfaces of him abusing his dog

Charges announced against River Rouge man

Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge is facing several charges in connection with a dog fighting ring.

Warren is accused of of using Facebook to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights and to communicate about breeding, selling and fighting dogs.

He has been charged with the following:

Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community service;

One count of possessing fighting animals/equipment, a four-year-felony and/or $1,000-$5,000 and/or 250-500 hours of community service.

Each charge comes with a prohibition on possessing or owning an animal for five years.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. and on Nov. 1 at noon.