Macomb County veterinarian could face criminal charges after video surfaces of him abusing his dog

Charges are expected after a video of a Macomb County man abusing a dog was shared on the internet.

The video shows the man beating and choking one of his dogs as the family stands by, appearing horrified. The man’s son recorded footage of the abuse and shared it online.

The abuse was seen by so many people that Macomb County was flooded with calls Wednesday afternoon. A Michigan State Police trooper saw the video. The man was quickly identified and Macomb County Animal Control went to his Ray Township home Wednesday morning to take the dog.

The man was not home, but his wife was. She surrendered three animals to animal control. Officials do expect charges will be filed against the man accused of abusing the dog, but he has not yet been arrested.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and Macomb County Animal Control Officer Jeff Randazzo gathered to let the public know that the dog is safe and the other two have been removed from the home.

“You can tell this dog was screaming and crying. I mean, really, it’ll take your breath away,” Hackle said. “It’s surprising that somebody would even think about handling or treating a dog the way he did.”

Sources have told local 4 that the man and his wife are both veterinarians with a practice in Macomb County.

